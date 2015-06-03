Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

Just in: Galadima, others are hired mercenaries within APC - Oshiomhole tackles R-APC

05/07/2018 17:26:00

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has described the aggrieved faction of the ruling party led by Buba Galadima as mercenaries hired by some people.

Oshiomhole said he is not threatened by the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and would not lose sleep over the threat by its members.

The national chairman of the party said he had been engaging the real stakeholders in the party in trying to resolve its crisis.

President Buhari meets with 3 APC governors

The Cable reports that Oshiomhole, who spoke after meeting with the APC caucus of the House of Representatives, said: “There is no breakup in our party, if one Galadima is not happy, that is fine. He has a right no to be happy.

“If he chooses to call himself whatever he wants to call himself, that is not the issue. I will not lose my sleep over that. We know those who are in the system.

“Those who are seeking breakup that is their problem. We are engaging real stakeholders. I mean between the executive and the two arms of the national assembly.

“We have very important influential leaders we are engaging. If people are being sponsored by those who thought our convention will be a failure, those who were expecting implosion, so be it.

“If you reviewed the headlines before the convention, there were stories like people are going to walk out of the convention; people will boycott the convention.

“In the end, they were shocked to find out the president was seated, the senate president was seated, the speaker was seated and the national leaders were seated. Our chairman was seated. All the governors were seated. They were like what do we do next?

Read the news on Nigeria's #1 new app

“If after two weeks of living in pains that they are disappointed, they find mercenaries who are willing to be hired for a purpose, they have right to be hired but will not cause any distraction within the core of APC leaders.”

Oshiomhole expressed optimism that the R-APC will not affect the outcome of the success of the party in 2019.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Adams Oshiomhole reiterated his appeal to aggrieved members of the party to be patient with his leadership, in an apparent response to the emergence on Wednesday, July 4, of a rebel group, Reformed APC (R-APC).

“My appeal to all those who are aggrieved is to be patient,” Oshiomhole said.

President Buhari's Return Will Teach Nigerians Sense | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

