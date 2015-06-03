PDP leaders are feeling the heat of anti-corruption war - Presidency

- Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, states that some persons are still criticising the anti-corruption campaign of the government despite all the achievements recorded by the regime

- He says the view of the Buhari regime is that only a clean Nigeria can attract foreign investment and free money for capital projects

- Buhari declares emergency on corruption, signs executive order on suspicious assets

The presidency has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some Nigerians have decided to criticise any policy of the Buhari government because they are feeling the heat of the anti-graft war.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, July 5, said despite all the achievements recorded by the regime, some persons were still criticizing the anti-corruption campaign, Vanguard reports.

He said the view of the Buhari government is that only a clean Nigeria can attract foreign investment and free money for more of the capital projects the administration is executing.

“Every day, harsh words against the government are all that the President gets from Wadata House, the Head Office of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because their leaders, as do some other Nigerians are already feeling the heat. To say the truth, I am not sure if there are many of our citizens who expected any PDP support for the President in his war against corruption,” Shehu said.

“In spite of all the achievements recorded, you still hear complaints that the anti-corruption isn’t as dramatic as Nigerians wished it to be. Some want the country to do it the Chinese way. Others say the government is not arresting the powerful people."

The presidential aide said Buhari has advocated that persons accused of crimes relating to corruption be prevented from utilizing the proceeds.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.

NAIJ.com reports that the Presidency disclosed this on Thursday, July 5, in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handles, @AsoRock.

Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

