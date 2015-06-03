PDP leaders are feeling the heat of anti-corruption war - Presidency

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Injured woman begged people NOT to call an ambulance because of it was too expensive

MoviePass unveils 'Peak Pricing' model, charging extra to see films during popular showing times

Black woman films angry white motorist calling management on her for smoking in a parking garage

Pictured: The two-year-old and newborn sisters found dead outside their home

Twitter fills with hilarious Scott Pruitt memes after he resigns

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

News

PDP leaders are feeling the heat of anti-corruption war - Presidency

05/07/2018 17:08:00

- Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, states that some persons are still criticising the anti-corruption campaign of the government despite all the achievements recorded by the regime

- He says the view of the Buhari regime is that only a clean Nigeria can attract foreign investment and free money for capital projects

- Buhari declares emergency on corruption, signs executive order on suspicious assets

The presidency has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some Nigerians have decided to criticise any policy of the Buhari government because they are feeling the heat of the anti-graft war.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday, July 5, said despite all the achievements recorded by the regime, some persons were still criticizing the anti-corruption campaign, Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: R-APC emergence worries us - Governor Yari declares

He said the view of the Buhari government is that only a clean Nigeria can attract foreign investment and free money for more of the capital projects the administration is executing.

“Every day, harsh words against the government are all that the President gets from Wadata House, the Head Office of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because their leaders, as do some other Nigerians are already feeling the heat. To say the truth, I am not sure if there are many of our citizens who expected any PDP support for the President in his war against corruption,” Shehu said.

“In spite of all the achievements recorded, you still hear complaints that the anti-corruption isn’t as dramatic as Nigerians wished it to be. Some want the country to do it the Chinese way. Others say the government is not arresting the powerful people."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The presidential aide said Buhari has advocated that persons accused of crimes relating to corruption be prevented from utilizing the proceeds.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.

NAIJ.com reports that the Presidency disclosed this on Thursday, July 5, in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handles, @AsoRock.

Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obasanjo vs Buhari: The Of Election 2019 | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

