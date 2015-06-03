See how Chelsea star spent his honeymoon after missing his Spain's Russia 2018 World Cup squad

- Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas enjoyed his honeymoon with Daniella Semaan in Greece

- The 31-year-old was snubbed from the Spanish national team squad for Russia 2018 World Cup

- He won the FA Cup title with his Premier League side Chelsea last term and is due to resume for their preseason tour

Chelsea superstar Cesc Fabregas spent his honeymoon in a Greek city called Mykonos with his children.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder was not part of the Spanish national team that crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Fabregas featured for the Blues in 32 Premier League matches and scored two goals as he crowned the 2017-18 season with FA Cup title.

READ ALSO: Liverpool to battle Everton for the signature of Barcelona star Yerry Mina

While enjoying his summer holiday with his wife and their kids before returning to his club for their preseason tour, he posted a picture with an inscription saying he couldn't get to do anything without his kids crashing into his plans.

"Can't get any anywhere without these monkeys... even in our HONEYMOON!! We can not demarcation of these kiddies... nor on our honeymoon."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The 31-year-old was sighted lying bare-chested on the sand by the riverbank while his children were on his back with everyone posing for the camera.

Fabregas walked down the aisle with his long-term partner Daniella Semaan at Cliveden House in May, and took off to the Greek Island where they took some pictures with their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas married his long term partner Daniella Semaan at the palatial venue.

The Spain international wore a black tuxedo as he tied the knot with Daniella, the mother of his three children, at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

Daniella's Instagram shared a photo of Fabregas guiding the mum-of-five through an arch of white flowers at the five-star country house.

Super Eagles Score 1:1 with DR Congo Team Simba in Port Harcourt - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng