The 2 things that will help APC resolve its crisis at this stage- Speaker Dogara

- Yakubu Dogara declares that justice and equity are the two things that will resolve the crisis n the APC

- Dogara says the party must ensure that what is good for the the president is good for other office holders

- The speaker expresses optimism that Adams Oshiomhole would resolve the crisis in the party

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, July 5, said only justice and equity can save the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at this time that a faction of the party is threatening to pull out.

Dogara reportedly said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Turaki Hassan.

Premium Times reports that Dogara spoke at a meeting between APC members of the House and members of the newly elected national working committee of the party, led by the chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said the meeting took place at the National Assembly.

The statement quoted Dogara as saying: “APC lawmakers only expect justice, which is indivisible and universal.

“In every family whether it is a nuclear, extended or an organisation there is bound to be problem and that is because we humans that are running those institutions are not perfect ourselves. So we don’t expect perfection from any quarters.

“Our only expectation is the issue of justice and justice is indivisible. What is justice to the executive should be justice to the legislature and it should be justice to the judiciary.

“What is justice to the president and the vice president should be justice to the governor and it has to be justice for the members of the National Assembly, because you can’t divide justice. Once you begin to divide justice you don’t have justice.

“And once we are able to get these things in their proper perspectives to some extent, we will be able to silence the voices of dissent within the party.

“But that we have problems is perfectly okay, but we mustn’t allow our problems to define us. Rather, we should define our problems as a party.”

The speaker said he was optimistic that the national chairman of the party, Adam Oshiomhole, would be able to tackle the challenges confronting it.

“I know that you come well prepared; we can only wish you well and pray for God’s additional wisdom because human wisdom won’t be enough as you navigate very treacherous terrain," he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state described the emergence of a splinter group named the Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC), from the ruling party as a source of concern for its governors.

