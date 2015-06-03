Nigerian healer killed in 'bullet-proof' charm test

A self-styled traditional healer in Nigeria has died after one of his clients tested his "bullet-proof" charms on him.

BBC reports that Chinaka Adoezuwe, 26, was killed after instructing the man to shoot him as he was wearing the charms around his neck.

NAIJ.com gathered that police in Imo state said the client has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It was reported that traditional healers are consulted in Nigeria for cures for various ailments.

But there have been several reports of people being killed after testing "bullet-proof" charms and medicines.

According to the report, a villager said that: "A young man had gone to the healer to prepare bullet-proof charms for him, which the native doctor did.

"To prove the efficacy of the new charms, (he) positioned and handed over a gun to his customer. Tragedy struck."

In January, a traditional medicine seller was arrested after a man drank a "bullet-repelling" liquid and was shot dead.

The seller in northwestern Nigeria reportedly assured the man that he could not die if he was shot.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that an elderly man identified as Chief Philip Ibekwe, was caught while allegedly attempting to bury charms in his brother's house in Umuopara Ugiri, Imo state.

His home was searched and other fetish items were found in it. He was reportedly banished from the village.

Source: Naija.ng