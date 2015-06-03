Breaking: Former CBN governor and ex-minister of Finance Adamu Ciroma is dead

Former minister of Finance, Malam Adamu Ciroma is dead. Ciroma reportedly died at the age of 84 year in a Turkiush Hospital in Abuja on Thursday, July 5, after a protracted illness, Leadership reports.

Mallam Adamu Ciroma was an elder statesman, presidential hopeful and the first editor of the New Nigerian..

Mr Ciroma had been hospitalised since last week.

He was a prominent player in second republic politics who later played a prominent role in the fourth republic as one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Late Adamu Ciroma as a minister of Finance speaking with then world bank president James Wolfensohn during a G-24 meeting on September 27, 2002. Credit: Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ciroma is expected to be buried after Islamic rites st the National Mosque, Abuja.

His death came two days after former vice president Atiku Abubakar visited him at the hospital on Tuesday, July 3 .

Sahara Reporters also reports that Abubakar’s office also confirmed the death of Mr Ciroma.

