Nigerian big boy caught on CCTV stealing a N700k Macbook at Abuja plaza (Video)

A young man who was caught on camera stealing a Macbook reportedly worth N700k, has been tracked down.

In a bid to paint the picture of a big boy living the good life, a Nigerian slay king has landed himself in an embarrassingly hot mess.

According to reports, a shop at Emab plaza in Abuja popular for selling gadgets had cried out over a missing Macbook which is estimated to be worth N700k.

However, the CCTV installed in the shop proved its worth when it showed the actual events from that day. In the video, the young man is seen carefully putting the gadget in his bag as he looks around to ensure no one is watching.

Following the evidence presented, the young fellow has been caught and according to his Instagram account, his name is Victory Ene, a guy known for showing off on the gram, according to people who know him.

The culprit, Victory Ene Source: Instagram

Source: Naija.ng