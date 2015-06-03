Here is the weather outlook for Friday, July 6 as released by NiMet

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says it will rain in Abuja, Kaduna and their environs in the morning of Friday, July 7

- NiMet predicts also isolated thunderstorms in Bauchi, Gombe, Lokoja and such other cities

- The prediction adds that there will be rains and thunderstorms in Enugu, Ikeja and Ado-Ekiti

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday, July 5, predicted thunderstorms and rains over the central states of the country such as Abuja, Niger, Kaduna and their environs in the morning of Friday, July 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 33 and 19 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

The report added that isolated thunderstorms were anticipated over Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo, Mambilla plateau and its environs during the afternoon and evening period.

According to the agency, southern states would experience cloudy skies over most parts of the inland cities with morning rains over places like Shaki, Iseyin, Ibadan, Abeokuta and their environs as well as the coastal cities.

The prediction shows prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Obudu, Ikom, Ogoja, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Akure, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Ijebu-Ode, Shaki and Iseyin, Calabar, Eket, Uyo, Port-Harcourt, Warri and Ikeja during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet also predicted that the southern states would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency said northern states would experience cloudy conditions over most parts of the region with chances of thunderstorms over Katsina, Gusau and its environs during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospect of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Maiduguri, Nguru, Katsina, Kano and its environs with night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

“With the influx of moisture into the country; there are prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.

