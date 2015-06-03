Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
3out of 5
4out of 5
3out of 5
0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
0out of 5
3out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
5out of 5
0out of 5

Injured woman begged people NOT to call an ambulance because of it was too expensive

0out of 5

MoviePass unveils 'Peak Pricing' model, charging extra to see films during popular showing times

0out of 5

Black woman films angry white motorist calling management on her for smoking in a parking garage

0out of 5

Pictured: The two-year-old and newborn sisters found dead outside their home

0out of 5

Twitter fills with hilarious Scott Pruitt memes after he resigns

0out of 5

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
3out of 5
3out of 5
2out of 5
0out of 5
Here is the weather outlook for Friday, July 6 as released by NiMet

by 05/07/2018 15:08:00

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says it will rain in Abuja, Kaduna and their environs in the morning of Friday, July 7

- NiMet predicts also isolated thunderstorms in Bauchi, Gombe, Lokoja and such other cities

- The prediction adds that there will be rains and thunderstorms in Enugu, Ikeja and Ado-Ekiti

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday, July 5, predicted thunderstorms and rains over the central states of the country such as Abuja, Niger, Kaduna and their environs in the morning of Friday, July 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 33 and 19 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

The report added that isolated thunderstorms were anticipated over Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Lokoja, Makurdi, Jalingo, Mambilla plateau and its environs during the afternoon and evening period.

READ ALSO: Be patient with my leadership - Oshiomhole begs Reformed APC members

According to the agency, southern states would experience cloudy skies over most parts of the inland cities with morning rains over places like Shaki, Iseyin, Ibadan, Abeokuta and their environs as well as the coastal cities.

The prediction shows prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Obudu, Ikom, Ogoja, Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Akure, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Ado-Ekiti, Ijebu-Ode, Shaki and Iseyin, Calabar, Eket, Uyo, Port-Harcourt, Warri and Ikeja during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet also predicted that the southern states would experience day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency said northern states would experience cloudy conditions over most parts of the region with chances of thunderstorms over Katsina, Gusau and its environs during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, there are prospect of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Maiduguri, Nguru, Katsina, Kano and its environs with night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“With the influx of moisture into the country; there are prospect of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicts.

Faces Of Nigeria | Regina Helen Thanks Everyone For Help | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

