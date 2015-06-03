Social media reacts as Daddy Freeze calls Fela a prophet of God

Following the French president, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Afrikan shrine in Lagos, several celebrities have reacted to the much talked about visit, one of which is Daddy Freeze.

The controversial OAP took to the social media platform to share his views on the French president's visit to the popular Fela Shrine.

Recounting his childhood, he revealed how his 'born again' aunt made him believe that Fela was an evil man. According to the leader of the #FreeTheSheeple movement, in retrospect, his aunt was actually the evil one and Fela, a prophet sent by God.

This statement has since cause some major reactions on the internet. While others completely agree with him, some people are of the belief that he is twisting God's words as Fela was no messenger of God

READ ALSO:Viral photos of 27-year-old millionaire who got buried with beer and expensive items because of how he lived his life

See his post below:

See reactions below:

READ ALSO: Imo state youths shave dreadlocks of Australian-based Nigerian singer for insulting their king

Reactions to his post Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze calls his aunt an evil one and Fela a prophet

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

President of France Emmanuel Macron Visits Fela’s Home New Afrika Shrine | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng