Social media reacts as Daddy Freeze calls Fela a prophet of God
Following the French president, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Afrikan shrine in Lagos, several celebrities have reacted to the much talked about visit, one of which is Daddy Freeze.
The controversial OAP took to the social media platform to share his views on the French president's visit to the popular Fela Shrine.
Recounting his childhood, he revealed how his 'born again' aunt made him believe that Fela was an evil man. According to the leader of the #FreeTheSheeple movement, in retrospect, his aunt was actually the evil one and Fela, a prophet sent by God.
This statement has since cause some major reactions on the internet. While others completely agree with him, some people are of the belief that he is twisting God's words as Fela was no messenger of God
See his post below:
See reactions below:
Reactions to his post Source: Instagram
