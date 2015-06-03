APC dismisses breakaway faction, threatens to take action against members of R-APC

- APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, accuses members of the R-APC of trying to create discord in the party

- He says the party is currently investigating those parading themselves as leaders of the so called faction to ascertain their true membership status within the party

- Buhari’s ally named new chairman of new APC faction

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated itself from a group claiming to be a faction of the party.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesman of the party in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, July 5, accused members of the Reformed APC (R-APC) of trying to create discord in the party having failed to scuttle the national convention of the ruling party, NAIJ.com reports.

"On Wednesday July 4, 2018, a group of individuals announced itself as ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC)’ at a press conference held in Abuja. By their actions, this group has attempted to create the impression that our Party is factionalised. This is not true,” he said.

READ ALSO: Breaking: President Buhari meets with 3 APC governors

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to affirm that there is no faction in our Party and declares the action by these individuals as mischievous and ill-advised.

“Having failed to scuttle the National Convention as was their original plan, they now resort to this subterfuge as a way of achieving the pre-determined end of causing confusion."

Abdullahi said the party was currently investigating those parading themselves as leaders of the so called faction to ascertain their true membership status within the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“While we shall continue to monitor developments in this respect; we will not hesitate to take lawful actions to defend the unity of our Party and protect the sanctity of its identity. We are currently reviewing the action of this so-called faction in order to determine if any aspect of the Party’s constitution has been breached with the connivance of any of our members," he said.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a new faction broke away from the All progressives Congress (APC) and has called itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC).

According to Sahara Reporters, the new faction is the same as the new Peoples Democratic Party which joined the APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

Buba Galadima who is the former national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change and an ally to President Muhammadu Buhari was named the new chairman of the group.

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng