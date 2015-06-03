Goodluck Jonathan reveals 2 areas Adamu Ciroma excelled in life, mourns late northern leader

- Goodluck Jonathan joins other Nigerians to mourn late Adamu Ciroma

- Jonathan describes the late Ciroma as rare Nigerian

- He notes that Ciroma played roles in the social and political developments of Nigeria

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, in the evening of Thursday, July 5, joined other citizens of the country to mourn the late former finance minister and leader in the north, Adamu Ciroma.

Jonathan, who lost the presidential election in 2015 to Muhammadu Buhari, described Ciroma as rare.

He said it was noteworthy that the late Ciroma was successful in both journalism and the banking industry.

“Men like Adamu Ciroma, Madaki Fika, are rare.

“It is almost impossible to find a man who bestrode and dominated the worlds of journalism and banking as he did.

“He played historic roles in the social and political development of Nigeria and his death at 83 is a sad loss to Nigeria.

“May God forgive his sins and grant him al jannah firdaus,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Adamu Ciroma, a former minister of Finance, died.

Earlier reports said Ciroma died at the age of 84 year in a Turkiush Hospital in Abuja on Thursday, July 5, after a protracted illness.

Mallam Adamu Ciroma was an elder statesman, presidential hopeful and the first editor of the New Nigerian.

Ciroma had been hospitalised since last week.

He was a prominent player in second republic politics who later played a prominent role in the fourth republic as one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

