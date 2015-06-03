'Govt committed to media reforms'

ACTING Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said government was committed to implementing the long-awaited media reforms to guarantee freedom of expression for all citizens and enable journalists to freely discharge their duties.

Addressing stakeholders at the official launch of a privately-owned financial weekly, The Business Times, Khaya Moyo said:"Let me assure our media practitioners that government is committed to implementing necessary reforms in their industry that will help propel Zimbabwe into the developed economy and society we want it to be in the next decade."

Draconian media laws such as the Broadcasting Services Act, Broadcasting Services Act, Official Secrets Act and the Access to information and Protection of Privacy Act have always been cited as impediments to the full realisation of freedom of expression amongst other fundamental rights.

"Government wants to see our citizens enjoying all modern media products irrespective of their environments, and to fully enjoy their freedom to access information through all available platforms, a matter guaranteed by the constitution," he said, while pleading with journalists to focus more on positive developments carried out by government.

"Positive development needs responsible journalism. Let us work together to put our country back on the international map instead of destroying it through careless reporting. My appeal to media houses is to say that let us be guided by the national interest in giving policy direction to out newsrooms."

"Let's always think of Zimbabwe and its people in everything we write. We should not be swayed by personal benefits," he advised.