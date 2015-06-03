Chiwenga's call, Bulawayo residents threaten rates boycott

Latest News

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Latest News

Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
Latest News

[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

0out of 5

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

0out of 5

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

0out of 5

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

0out of 5

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

Chiwenga's call, Bulawayo residents threaten rates boycott

by 06/07/2018 03:30:00 0 comments 1 Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has rapped Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga for urging residents to boycott paying rates at a time government departments and parastatals were owing a combined $7 million in unpaid bills to the local authority.

Chiwenga last weekend told Zanu PF supporters in Harare to stop paying council rates until service delivery improves.

Bulawayo's latest full council report shows that government ministries owed the local authority $7 378 046 at the end of May, with the Home Affairs ministry being the biggest debtor at $4 094 213.

Other debtors ministries include Health ($ 1 101 173), Higher Education ($1 204 666), Public Service ($51 882), Defence ($327 695), Justice ($91 570), Local Government ($424 464) and Transport ($36 125).

The Judicial Service Commission and Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) also have huge unpaid council rates.

Ward 4 councillor, Silas Chigora yesterday blamed the recurring problems in the city on the government and described Chiwenga's rates boycott call as reckless and meant to discredit opposition–led local authorities.

"I find the comments made by the highest office in our land as shocking and unbelievable. The Vice-President, must be reminded that councils depend on money paid by residents to deliver services and encouraging residents to desist from paying their dues is in distaste.

"I know he was politicking, trying to discredit local authorities, but we have tried to provide the best services given the huge amounts of money that the government owes us.

"Zinara also owes us a lot of money ($400 000), in fact it owes all local councils. In the last full council meeting, I had requested management to follow up on Zinara and requested a report that will tell the nation the number of cars that are registered in Bulawayo, how much each car pays and how much we are supposed to get and how they will pay us the money they owe," Chigora said.

This came as Fourwinds residents have threatened to boycott rates payments over police and council's failure to rein in commuter omnibus operators and a bar operator who were posing a serious environmental health threat and disturbing their peace.

Residents this week complained that commuter omnibus operators have created an illegal terminus at Fourwinds and were touting for passengers, breaking council pipes to wash their vehicles, urinating outside homes since there were no public toilets at the spot and dumping garbage on their properties.

Fourwinds Neighborhood Association secretary, Mkhululi Moyo said residents have been engaging council and the police over the issue for two years without any progress.

"Numerous police reports have been filed, as well as fines issued for operating after hours, nothing has changed.

Another resident Charles Nyathi of number 156 Matopos road has relocated to his rural home because of the situation. The value of our properties has dropped, it is now difficult to sell our property to estate agents at a reasonable price due to this situation," Moyo said.

Moyo said they will soon organise a meeting to mobilise residents to stop paying rates to BCC, indicating it was the only weapon at their disposal that could get council's attention. He said they will channel their rates to their lawyer whom they had engaged to help them solve the situation.

A Fourwinds resident said: "Drivers demonstrate aggressive behaviour, one pulled a knife on a resident who approached them. Blue Turkey sports bar owned by Wheels is operating after hours, disturbing residents and attracting large crowds. We have met on several occasions with the mayor who admits there is illegal activity happening within council areas."

Mayor Martin Moyo said the town planning department was aware of the situation and was doing something about it.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More