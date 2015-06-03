"In March 2018 The CEO SleepOut Trustees visited Robben Island to meet with the Robben Island Board. At this meeting all of the campaigns relating to the 2018 Robben Island Event were mutually strategised and subsequently agreed upon which included the following main elements:

- The CEO SleepOut Project was given access to all the Maximum-Security jail cells for the Event

- It included the use of the Maximum-Security Courtyard as well as Nelson Mandela’s Cell No. 7

- The Auction of Cell No. 7 was agreed upon.

- The CEO SleepOut Project was given exclusive use of the required infrastructures at Robben Island to see the Event come to fruition‚ including the exclusive use of the Robben Island Ferries after the last public ferry at 14:00 on the 18th July. Access to their vehicles on the island‚ access to their tour guides‚ who are all former prisoners‚ access to water and electricity and access to the lime quarry and a night tour of the island."

Furthermore‚ at the 2018 SleepOut Movement launch in May 2018‚ the campaigns - including the Robben Island edition - were presented at the ANC-affiliated Chancellor House. The launch was attended by "the Robben Island appointed spokesperson‚ the trustees said‚ "in addition to all involved stakeholders‚ spokespersons and beneficiaries".