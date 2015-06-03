Keeping up with the Khumalos: Compare your income to the rest of SA with this new tool

The University of Cape Town’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit has developed a tool that lets you see where you stand alongside compatriots as South Africa struggles with one of the highest income inequalities in the world.

“It is designed to help people see themselves in South Africa’s story‚” said Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) director‚ Prof Murray Leibbrandt.

“SALDRU hopes that every South African who engages with it will reflect on where they fit in the bigger picture and consider what role‚ if any‚ they may play in changing the status quo.”

You enter your income and family size to see where you fit into the country’s overall income distribution.