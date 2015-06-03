Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Anas Sefrioui

Aliko Dangote

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Patrice Motsepe

Chris Okotie

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Temitope Joshua

Ramson Mumba

Policy on appointment of insolvency practitioners flawed‚ ConCourt finds

by 06/07/2018 03:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

The highest court in the country has sent the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development back to the drawing board regarding a policy which is aimed at transforming the appointment of insolvency practitioners to redress past injustices.

A majority judgment by the Constitutional Court‚ written by Justice Chris Jafta‚ was delivered on Thursday and ruled that the policy was flawed. The Minister and the Chief Master of the High Court appealed against rulings by the Western Cape High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) which declared that the Policy on the Appointment of Insolvency Practitioners‚ promulgated in 2014‚ was unconstitutional.

According to the policy‚ the Master has to appoint the practitioners following a rotation list which separates practitioners according to race‚ gender and seniority. It does not take the practitioner’s skills and experience into account.

For every 10 insolvency matters‚ the Master has to appoint:
- Four African‚ Coloured‚ Indian or Chinese women who became South African citizens before April 27 1994;
- Three African‚ Coloured‚ Indian and Chinese males who became South African citizens before April 27 1994;
- Two White females who became South African citizens before 27 April 1994; and
- One White‚ African‚ Coloured‚ Indian or Chinese female and male who became South African citizens on or after April 27 1994.

Jafta said the policy was flawed‚ because the largest category entrenched the status quo‚ as it consisted of white male practitioners and those who had become citizens on or after April 27‚ 1994.

