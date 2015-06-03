Latest News

R-APC suffers major setback as 52 senators, over 184 Reps, ex-governors, others refuse to join

06/07/2018 02:29:00

- Some APC leaders allegedly refused to dump the APC for the new faction, R-APC

- The leaders reportedly include 52 senators and over 184 Representatives

- However, there are some other leaders in the ruling party who are tipped to join the new faction or another party entirely

The plot to cause a split in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly suffered a major setback, with some leaders of the party allegedly refusing to join the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

According to The Nation, some bigwigs who have opted to remain in APC include former Governor Abdullahi Adamu; former Governor Aliyu Wammako; former Governor Danjuma Goje; former Governor Adamu Aliero; former Governor Kabiru Gaya; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Jibrilla Bindow, and several others.

Joining some of the APC chieftains, including those who were in new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), are over 184 Representatives and no fewer than 52 senators in the Parliamentary Support Group (PSG).

READ ALSO: Former president Obasanjo finally resumes work at NOUN (photo)

NAIJ.com gathered that the APC leaders prefer to remain in the party to chart their own political path instead of teaming up with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, some senators and members of the House to nurture the R-APC.

It was also learnt that the PSG leaders in the National Assembly met on Wednesday, July 4, evening to rally against the R-APC’s anti-President Muhammadu Buhari plot.

“Many APC members do not buy the idea of forming R-APC to “settle scores and promote self-aggrandisement,” The Nation quoted a source as saying.

The source, who reportedly spoke in confidence, said the political outlook and permutations do not favour R-APC

The source said: “Unlike the case in 2014, there is a crack in the nPDP (now transformed into R-APC) and it does not have the number to cause any upset in the ruling APC. The factionalisation plot is dead on arrival because of sheer ambition.

“There was wholesale merger/ defection in 2014 by nPDP to APC but some of these leaders prefer to remain in APC. Ex-Governors Wammako, Goje, Aliero and Abdullahi Adamu, among others, have distanced themselves from R-APC which is being promoted only by three leaders.

“Some APC leaders are also aware of the ultimate goal of R-APC leaders to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the terms of their current negotiation are acceptable. They cannot understand why they will be in R-APC (a transit camp) today and hop to PDP the next day.

“A few R-APC leaders are confused. They seek refuge in PDP and African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the same time. For instance, while Kwankwaso has been having talks with PDP, there are indications that he is more at home with ADC, already adopted by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s group just for the sake of a presidential ticket.”

“In Sokoto state, Wammako has made it clear that he will not join forces with Governor Tambuwal in R-APC to destabilise APC.

“All the three senators and six out of 11 members of the House of Representatives have shunned the bait from Governor Tambuwal to join R-APC. They have pitched tent with their leader, ex-Governor Aliyu Wammako,” the source said.

“In Kano, two out of the three senators and 14 of the 24 House of Representatives members have left Kwankwaso to his fate. They are in alliance with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.”

“A former governor said: 'I do not have an uncertain political future; I remain in APC and not any other group.'”

APC is said not to be threatened by the R-APC. This, said the sources, is because “as some of these leaders are leaving, the APC is also gaining more members, including Sen. Hope Uzodinma and Sen. John Enoh.

“Sen. Sunday Ogbuoji from Ebonyi has also defected from PDP to our party,” he said, adding:

“In fact, there is a prospect of an alliance pact between APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as part of looking into the future.”

The source confirmed that some party leaders, senators and Representatives may leave APC due to political aspirations and other interests.

Some of those who may go, according to the source, include, Dr Saraki; Speaker Yakubu Dogara; ex-Governor Murtala Nyako; Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso; Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu; Sen. Isa Misau; Sen. Dino Melaye; Sen. Soji Akanbi; Sen. Muhammed Shitu; Sen. Shehu Sani: Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi; Sen. Mohammed Sha’aba Lafiagi; Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim; Sen. Kabiru Marafa; and Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

Some of these leaders from Bauchi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Oyo and Jigawa reportedly have “irreconcilable differences” with their governors.

A few others are allegedly no longer wanted by their constituents. Some are ambitious; others have been committed to nPDP instead of the APC right from 2015 and others have local peculiarities.

“Ordinarily, Nyako does not have business with R-APC but because of local politics in Adamawa state, he has chosen to leave APC. For example, Sen. Soji Akanbi from Oyo state wants to be a governor and he may adopt another party to realise his ambition.”

“Speaker Dogara has the same local challenge and also his political fate is tied to his mentor, Governor Tambuwal. Tambuwal is said to have made up his mind to leave APC because of his presidential ambition.

“There are issues in Kaduna, Jigawa and Kogi states which have forced R-APC leaders to hibernate elsewhere,” the source said.

Members of the PSG on Wednesday, July 4, met in Abuja on how to stop R-APC members’ plot against President Buhari in the National Assembly.

The breakdown of the senators in the Upper Chamber is as follows: APC 65; PDP 39; APGA two; dead senators (two) and senator in prison (one).

A ranking senator reportedly said: “The PSG can mobilize at least 52 senators and over 184 members of the House of Representatives to curtail the political rampage of the R-APC leaders.

“We have done our homework to put the president in good stead and be able to concentrate on his job. We will not take things for granted.

“This was why we met on Wednesday to take stock and put counter-measures in place against R-APC members.”

In an interview on Thursday, July 5, The Nation reported that a respected member of the APC in the northeast said R-APC leader Buba Galadima fell out with Buhari when the president decided to expand his political base out of the old CPC conclave in 2015.

Now Kwankwaso’s acolyte, Galadima was said to be among those whose sectional antics ensured Buhari lost three times before 2015. He reportedly lost relevance the moment Buhari opted to reach out outside the old northwest base.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has described the emergence of the R-APC from the ruling party as a source of concern for its governors.

Yari, who serves as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) however, stated that such party crisis was not unexpected in a party the size of APC where politicians jostle to advance their own interests.

He expressed confidence that the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC will be able to resolve the crisis.

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

