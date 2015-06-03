Nigerian Senate adopts 20 recommendations to improve security (full list)

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Injured woman begged people NOT to call an ambulance because of it was too expensive

MoviePass unveils 'Peak Pricing' model, charging extra to see films during popular showing times

Black woman films angry white motorist calling management on her for smoking in a parking garage

Pictured: The two-year-old and newborn sisters found dead outside their home

Twitter fills with hilarious Scott Pruitt memes after he resigns

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

News

Nigerian Senate adopts 20 recommendations to improve security (full list)

by 06/07/2018 00:45:00

The Nigerian Senate has received and adopted the report from its security summit.

The summit which held from February 8 to 12 in Abuja was organised by the National Assembly with the aim to proffer solutions to the growing rate of insecurity in the country, Premium Times reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe North) presented the report to the upper chamber after over four months.

READ ALSO: Nigerian man, 26, killed in 'bullet-proof' charm test

The report, which has 20 recommendations, called on the federal government to make more recruitments into the various security agencies in the country as the current personnel is overstretched.

In the report, the Senate also called for low-interest rate loans for herders to develop ranching businesses in the country as well as integrate the Almajiri system with the formal educational system.

Read the full recommendations below:

20 Recommendations from the report of the Nigerian Senate’s Security Summit

1. The nation’s basic security infrastructure must be comprehensively reviewed and strengthened. The Nigerian political structure must be a major factor in the review of the nation’s security apparatus.

2. The security challenges of the nation must be isolated from political partisanship and ethno-religious sentiments. Political activities must not fuel the further deterioration of the nation’s national security.

3. The national security structure of the nation must be revised by the Presidency to address the gaps in coordination, collaboration and synergy. Additionally, clear lines of authority and responsibility for national security issues must be identified and adopted.

4. In order to increase the capacity of the Nigerian police, military and other para-military agencies (who are currently overstretched) to respond to national security issues, the federal government must ensure that there is further recruitment in these organisations.

5. Ensure that the collaboration between federal security and law and order agencies must be reviewed in order to reduce the exposure of citizens to extra-legal influences.

6. Investments by the federal government must be made in order to incorporate technology into the core of Nigeria’s national security architecture and management.

7. Nigeria must reduce its dependence on importing its basic security equipment and must immediately develop its internal research and development capacities in order to meet our basic national security needs.

8. The Nigerian judiciary must operate with the highest standards of justice in order to ensure that citizens have confidence in our judicial system’s ability to freely and fairly dispense of justice.

9. The nation must examine options other than the use of force in its response to national security issues. The nation must develop strategies to improve the chances of resolving conflicts without resorting to the use of force.

10. The nation must immediately develop a strategy to limit the proliferation of firearms and other light weapons amongst the citizens.

11. Nigeria must assert its sovereignty amongst its neighbours, particular in the areas of arms control, drugs, terrorism, transhumance and economic sabotage. Additionally, all international commitments that impact our domestic national security must be reviewed.

12. The international community has demonstrated its willingness to support Nigeria in the fight against violent groups. In this regard, the nation must improve in areas that inhibit its support from the international community — particularly in the areas of human rights, accountability and transparency.

13. The presence of millions of IDPs in the northeast and millions of others who have had no education or strong social links presents a potent threat the present and future security of the nation. The nation must immediately develop careful policies and initiatives that are aimed at addressing the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and development of the northeast and the development of the uneducated members of our society.

14. The national growing population may become a major threat to its future, unless substantial and sustained investments are made in the areas of human capital development, particularly education and health. In this regard, a visionary strategy must be developed for the national economy that is aimed at providing quality education, skills development and employment for our nation’s young people.

15. Corruption and waster are threats to our national security. In this regard, a strong political will, effective policies and improvements must be made to ensure the efficiency of institutions.

16. The entire focus of governments across all levels must target poverty reduction, as poverty is a threat to national security. All current policies must be re-evaluated to ensure that they are effective.

17. The nation must develop its knowledge and skills in managing its extensive forest reserves in order to turn them into assets. This is because the nation’s demographic indices indicate shifts in our population size, composition, land use and impact of the environment on human economic activities.

18. There is a need to generate the strong political will to improve the policy, legislation, regulatory and enforcement capacities to reduce the damage of the production, importation and consumption of illicit drugs in the nation — which represents a major threat to national security.

19. The federal and state governments should work out a strategy to integrate the Almajiri system with the formal western educational system.

20. The federal government should provide low-interest rate loans for herders to develop ranching businesses in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.

The Presidency disclosed this on Thursday, July 5, in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handles, @AsoRock.

Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Age requirement reduction by the Senate; Good or Bad for Nigeria? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

