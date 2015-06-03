Councillors complain over delayed roads rehabilitation in their wards

Bulawayo City Councillors have complained over the delayed roads rehabilitation in the wards considering the fact that they were the mo=st potholed areas.

Councillor Charles Moyo raised concern on Ward 9 which had been listed as one of the wards where pothole patching had commenced and yet there was no work in progress.

"It was now over a month since he had submitted names of people who were willing to work," he said.

He sought clarification on the matter.

Councillor Silas Chigora in response, said that this could have been a genuine mistake that the ward had been indicated as having commenced pothole patching.

He said that the progress might have stalled due to shortage of materials, and this was due to the economic crisis in the country compounded by lack of forex.

He felt that the programme should have started but it had been realised that there were not enough materials.

Councillor M. V. Chunga said that this could have been a mistake but there was need to communicate and put the record straight because the residents might think that there was indeed something going on.