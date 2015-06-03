Shiri endorses Dutiro

Agriculture minister and former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri has endorsed Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro as the ZANU PF candidate while blasting his rival Wilbert Mubaiwa.

Mubaiwa became an independent candidate after his name was removed from the ballot papers during ZANU PF primary elections.

Addressing party supporters at Horse Shoe secondary school today (Thuraday )Shiri labelled Mubaiwa a military outcast saying he was sacked from the army after he was involved in graft.

"Our Member of Parliament for Guruve South is Dutiro not this independent Mubaiwa, for your own information he is an outcast after he was sacked from the army on graft allegations, down with Mubaiwa," bellowed the energetic Shiri.

Mubaiwa a former Mujuru ally who started with her opposition party as treasurer before rejoining the revolutionary party only to backtrack after being denied the opportunity to represent Guruve South and deciding to stand as an independent.

Shiri said they are in the process of taking Mubaiwa to court as he is said to be abusing their leader's picture in his campaigns and lying that he was promised a Ministerial post.

"This Mubaiwa guy we hear he is abusing the picture of the president putting his side by side with our president, he is a lying serpent, that he was told by the president to go independent so that he can be appointed Minister, is nonsense, if the president promised him a ministerial post why did he not endorse him as the ZANU PF MP," he said.

The independent candidate is being accused of trying to run over Dutiro with his car, youth national member Paul Rwodzi also told Shiri that he is vote buying people with biscuits.

"Honourable we are in serious trouble with Mubaiwa here he is buying our people with biscuits ,last weekend he tried to hit run our MP but fortunately he missed the target and l assure you that we are monitoring him," said Rwodzi.

Dutiro confirmed the attempted murder saying he should have been dead if it was not by the grace of the God.

"Surely, l would have been dead now Mubaiwa wanted to end my life by hit and run with his car but since ZANU PF is a God fearing party, by his grace l am still alive," confirmed Dutiro.

He also took the opportunity to inform the people of Mnangagwa's star rally to be held at Chipadze stadium in Bindura.