28 dead, many more bodies seen inside sunken Thai tourist boat

"The skies were clear when we went out, we had no idea the weather could change so fast," said Wu Jun, 28, from the hospital bedside of his wife Long Hai Ning.

The pair, who were on their honeymoon, were on different decks as the boat started to list, but both managed to escape.

"I grabbed onto a railing and pulled myself overboard," he said, adding he feared women and children were among those who were trapped on the bottom deck as the boat went down.

A total of 56 passengers were reported missing as of Friday morning before the recovery effort began, with the Phoenix looking set to be one of the worst boat disasters in recent Thai history.

The boat sank 40 metres below the surface of the Andaman Sea, a few kilometres off the coast of Koh He, an islet known for its coral formations and popular with day-trippers from the tourist magnet of Phuket.

A stream of full body bags were brought to shore at Chalong pier in Phuket and taken to a nearby hospital for identification.

Helicopters continued to scan the water Friday afternoon in what appeared to be an increasingly forlorn hunt for survivors.

"I'm not really sure how many will survive," a grim-faced Noraphat Plodthong, the governor of Phuket, told reporters.