Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

Theophilus Danjuma

Naguib Sawiris

Othman Benjelloun

Nassef Sawiris

Cyril Ramaphosa

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Matthew Ashimolowo

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Meteorite found after fireball seen over South Africa

by 06/07/2018 09:57:00

A meteorite that was part of a fireball which streaked across the sky in June has been recovered in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana.

Scientists from Wits University and colleagues from Botswana and other countries made history when they found the meteorite after a difficult search covering a vast area of terrain.

Fragments of an asteroid collided with Earth on June 2‚ creating a meteor fireball which detonated over Botswana a few seconds after entering the atmosphere.

The event was captured on security cameras in South Africa and Botswana‚ with many witnesses also seeing signs of it with the naked eye.

The asteroid - called 2018 LA - was discovered in space eight hours before hitting Earth. The fragments then scattered over a “wide area‚ blown by the wind while falling down”‚ say the scientists.

This is only the third time in history that an asteroid inbound to hit Earth was detected early and only the second time that fragments of it could be recovered.

Peter Jenniskens‚ from the SETI Institute in California‚ and colleagues found that calculations of the fall area were enough to warrant a search expedition.

And so it began.

Professor Roger Gibson from the Wits School of Geosciences‚ along with other researchers from all over the world and the Botswana University of Science and Technology (BUIST)‚ began the hunt.

“The biggest uncertainty we faced was to determine where exactly the meteorites fell‚” said Jenniskens‚ who travelled to Botswana to assist in the search.

After several days of “walking and scouring a landscape of sand‚ thick tall grass‚ shrubs and thorn bushes”‚ the meteorite was found.

