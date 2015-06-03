Battling depression‚ sexual insecurity and a calling from the ancestors - all while juggling schoolwork - has been one hell of a ride for this proud graduate.

Upon his arrival in Johannesburg from Imbali in Pietermaritzburg in 2013‚ Thabiso Bhengu found himself lonely and sad. He had enrolled in a BSc in Actuarial Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand‚ but it turned out to be something he drew no inspiration from. This led to his depression.

“It was not a passion‚ it was something that ‘smart’ people and those who want money studied. Coming from a small town‚ the work did not encompass my reality. I am passionate about social justice‚ so in my second year I switched my studies to a BA in Politics‚ Philosophy and Economics‚” said Bhengu.

After making the change‚ all seemed to be going well. He was top of his class and his intellectual aptitude was showing. But in the midst of his newfound academic glory‚ Bhengu had to confront his own confusion over his sexual identity - and a calling to become a sangoma!

“It was a particular kind of madness and the most traumatic time of my life‚” he recalls.

“I realised I had a gift when I started communicating with spirits on campus. I started becoming blind - I couldn’t see the question paper or any text in my textbooks. I had to leave school for sangoma initiation. I needed to accept my calling.”

His fortunes soon improved. By some miracle‚ he won R17‚000 in a competition‚ which he said was “exactly how much I needed for the initiation."

The university allowed him to temporarily halt his studies – and so began the next phase of his journey.