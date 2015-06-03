Despite the improvement between May and June‚ it is estimated that 160 heists have occurred this year so far.

Sitole said security officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the valuable cargo they transport and must be commended for their efforts.

"We will continue to stamp the authority of the state on our efforts to prevent‚ combat and investigate crime. We will do this without any fear or favour‚" said Sitole.

Police said that in the past week there have been at least five attempted robberies of cash-in-transit vehicles.

The police bosses assured the country that its multidisciplinary investigative task team - comprising members from crime intelligence‚ experienced detectives and specialised tactical teams - is hot on the heels of suspects involved with cash heists.

In addition‚ robbers are becoming less likely to get away with the cash. Without going into details‚ the police chiefs said: “It must be noted that the security interventions both by police and private security are making it nearly impossible for armed robbers to access the cash.”

Robbers in Thursday’s attempted cash-in-transit heist in Atlas Road in Boksburg failed to get any cash.

Four suspects have meanwhile been arrested in connection with the recent heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto.

Anti-crime campaigner Yusuf Abramjee said on Twitter that four hijacked vehicles were recovered in Thursday’s operation against the Dobsonville attackers‚ adding that one of the suspects is a former security company employee.