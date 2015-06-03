In her case‚ she’d checked in the ‘retro’ way - at the airline’s airport check-in counter - and was asked to pop her intended cabin luggage on their scale.

As it weighed more than 7kg‚ she was forced to part with it. A cable tie was attached to the bag’s zips‚ but that proved to be a useless theft prevention measure. When she was reunited with her bag at Joburg’s OR Tambo International Airport‚ a gold chain had gone missing.

Of course‚ she should have removed the chain when she realised that she was unable to keep the bag with her‚ but as Moses points out‚ many people find it embarrassing to have to open their baggage in public in order to scrummage around to retrieve items.

It’s far worse being made to part with your bag at the entrance to the plane‚ where people are even less likely to want to unzip their intended cabin bag and reveal its contents to fellow passengers in order to remove “valuables”.

“Each passenger is allowed one piece of cabin luggage - in addition to a handbag or laptop bag - of no bigger than 56cm by 36cm by 23cm and weighing nor more than 7kg‚” Mango told me. “This ruling shall be rigidly enforced.”

But be warned: because so many people are choosing to fly with cabin luggage only‚ those overhead bins fill up fast‚ so if you don’t make sure you’re near the front of the boarding queue‚ your bag could end up in the hold anyway due to lack of space on board.

“Should the overhead compartments be improperly filled with heavy luggage‚ they can sporadically open in the event of extreme turbulence‚ and that could result in an injury‚” added Mango’s marketing head Benediction Zubane.