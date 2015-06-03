Stop collecting house rent 1 year in advance starting from Friday, July 6 - Fashola tells landlords on behalf of tenants

In his empathy towards tenants who go through economic plights, Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing, has advised landlords throughout the country to collect house rents on monthly basis with effect from Friday, July 6.

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of power, works and housing, on Thursday, July 5 urged landlords in Nigeria to start collecting rents in arrears with effect from Friday, July 6.

Fashola said that property owners throughout the country should understand the plights of the low-income earners, adding that they should be considerate, Punch reports.

READ ALSO: Ekiti guber: Fayemi says he didn’t instigate DSS against teachers

The minister insisted that salary earners, who could pay rents, were not receiving their salaries in advance, but in arrears. Fashola stated this while speaking on the theme, Innovative housing finance model as a catalyst for home ownership, at an event organised in Abuja.

He recommended that there should be a landlord-tenant-employer’s relation, by which the landlord reaches an understanding with the tenant’s employer to ensure the rent is deducted monthly after payment of salary.

Fashola said: “If you ask me to go and bring in advance one year’s rent from what I’m going to earn monthly in arrears, how feasible is that?

“Even my salary as a minister is paid at the end of every month, not even at the beginning; then you the landlord is now asking me to bring next year’s salary, and we’re complaining that there’s corruption.

“I tried to intervene as a governor, passing the resolution to our own council in Lagos then, but the outcome was not peaceful, because there were landlords in our midst.”

The minister made it clear that he was not pleased with the practice of advance rent payment, arguing that all the developed economies Nigeria was being compared to were not collecting one year’s rent in advance.

He further said: “Those who get paid weekly, pay their rents weekly; those who get paid monthly, pay monthly rents.

“I believe this meeting is about the critical mass of Nigerians, the taxi drivers, market men and women who earn their money daily and are not even sure of making any revenue for that day. Meanwhile, landlords expect advance payments,” the minister told his listeners."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He further charged all landlords in the country, starting from Friday, July 6, “to agree to take one month rent in arrear,” stressing that the payment pressure on the side of the tenant would be less at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that since the distribution of the 2018 land use charge demand notice for property owners across the state by the Lagos state government, residents of the state had condemned the government for being inconsiderate to the plight of the people.

While some took to social media to register their grievances over the reviewed land use charge, others organised protest to condemn it.

What is working well and what needs improvement in Nigeria? On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng