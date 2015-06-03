Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Mike Adenuga

Naguib Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Paul Harris

Christoffel Wiese

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Drama as Catholics and protestants fight for right to preach in a bus in Anambra state (Video)

by 06/07/2018 08:12:00

There was a mild drama in a commercial bus in Akwa, Anambra state when two Christians from different denominations clashed in a bid to lead prayers in the vehicle.

According to a lady identified as Juliet Ifediba, a pastor had gotten up to share the regular prayers that usually happen in buses and then almost immediately, a lady of the Catholic denomination stood up and began her own prayers.

Although the pastor stood by and patiently waited for her to finish, it appeared she planned to share a rather lengthy prayer of 21 decades of the rosary. Many people voiced out there preference for a rather brief prayer and that was how all hell broke loose.

The seemingly troublesome woman began to yell on the top of her voice, demanding they joined her in praying the rosary, much to the dismay of the passengers in the bus.

READ ALSO: Viral photos of 27-year-old millionaire who got buried with beer and expensive items because of how he lived his life

Something happened in this bus on Tuesday. According to my mum who entered this bus in awka. She said “look at the man in black suit is a pastor. As the pastor stood up to pray, there is another elderly woman standing up.”.. And from what my my mum learnt the woman is a Roman Catholic. So immediately the woman interrupted the pastors prayer and started with her’s (which is rosary)she prayed the rosary for more than 30mins.

Meanwhile the pastor was waiting. But all of a sudden a man ask the woman to cut the prayer short so that the pastor can start with a general prayer which everyone knows(cos not all passengers are catholic) others supported the man. But the woman paid deaf ears and wasn’t ready to stop.. She said. “we hv 21decades to pray” only the few catholic passengers understood and they was like, “madam PLS cut it short let’s pray a general prayer..

Immidiately the woman started shouting on Top of her voices as if someone is dragging rosary with her.,, then the pastor who was waiting patiently found out that the intention of the woman wasn’t to pray a peaceful prayers rather to bring a denominational fight….started a praise song through the as that video is a evidence that shows that 98% of the occupants of the bus join the pastor in praises.. The woman was left alone with hers..

READ ALSO: Abuja slay king known for showing off on social media caught stealing a Macbook worth N700k

“You won’t believe what happened”. Mum said. “The woman brought out a status of mary and began to shout sooooooooo loud. Creating a scene”. It was somehow funny to me. Her prayers goes thus… Mary Mary Mary Mary Mary.. She was shouting Mary.. And singing all rosary hymn… All of a sudden war of prayer broke out passengers started casting out any spirit of distractions in the woman.. My mom made a comment heard in the background of the video.

“God there is war in ur temple cos of ur name..But mine is….. The woman wasnt dragging God with the pastor rather she was praying to mary(watch the video). From the video I don’t understand.. It seems the woman is crying too….

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

