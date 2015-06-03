President Buhari's aide cautions Kwara Reps member for calling Nigerian leader a tyrant

The personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has cautioned a member of the House of Representative, Razak Atunwa, for refereeing to Muhammadu Buhari as a tyrant.

Atunwa, a former speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly had referred to the president as a tyrant in a tweet when reacting to the news that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had upheld the appeal of Senate president Bukola Saraki and discharged him of the remaining three charges against him in the case of false declaration of assets.

READ ALSO: R-APC suffers major setback as 52 Senators, over 184 Reps, others refuse to join

The lawmaker when replying to a tweet about Saraki being called Mr president, also said any Nigerian is entitled to become president of Nigeria.

See the tweets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, stated that it was unacceptable to call Buhari a tyrant. He warned that the presidency could also attack but prefers to be peaceable.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has intensified his fight against corruption with a new executive order he signed on Thursday, July 5, which targets the assets acquired by politicians through proceeds of corruption.

Vanguard reports that with the new executive order, 11 former governors are at the risk of losing their assets.

Former ministers and other persons who allegedly helped to siphon the country’s fund are also targeted.

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng