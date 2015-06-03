5 throwback photos to celebrate actor Richard Mofe Damijo on his 57th birthday

Veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo turned 57 on July 6, 2018 and to celebrate him, NAIJ.com has gone back in time to curate some of his throwback photos.

He later shared a post via his Instagram page where he thanked those celebrating him while also revealing that now that he is 57, he plans to ‘rejuvenate.’

“Yes its my birthday. 57 and counting...Word to self is REJUVENATION.... in all its meaning. I tend to let everything around me affect my mood. But i have soo much to thank God for. I cant pretend not to see all the outpouring of love in all the posts.Texts. Messages. I am grateful and thankful. God bless you all,” he wrote.

See his throwback photos below:

1. Young RMD and his late mother at his graduation

2. RMD with an afro

3. Shirtless RMD

4. Officer RMD

5. Awwww RMD kissing late actress Bukky Ajayi

Happy birthday to RMD!

