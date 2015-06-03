Real Madrid table £41.5m offer for Chelsea superstar currently on duty in Russia

- Real Madrid have tabled a £41.5m bid for Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois

- Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants the Belgian to replace Keylor Navas

- Courtois has refused to extend his stay at Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich intervention

Spanish side Real Madrid have tabled a £41.5m bid for Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois, suggest reports coming out of Spain.

According to the UK Daily Star, citing Spain’s Don Balon, revealed that the Los Blancos are in the search of a new shot-stopper after former manager Zinedine Zidane quit the La Liga outfit after their Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

The Frenchman rated Los Blancos current stopper Keylor Navas highly and was not ready to bring in another goalkeeper.

However, club’s president Florentino Perez is not on the same page with the former Zidane and would prefer the 26-year-old Courtois to replace the Costa Rican international.

On the other hand, Brazil’s Alisson has been repeatedly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu, but Roma are demanding a stunning figure to approve the deal.

But the Los Blancos believe £80m is too much for a shot-stopper, but other reports suggest the Serie A side and Chelsea are nearing a deal for the goalkeeper.

Interestingly, the Chelsea goalkeeper is eager to return to the Spanish capital where his family is still based.

The Belgian has spent three seasons with Los Blancos’ city rival Atletico on loan from the Premier League side.

Sadly, Courtois for the umpteenth time disagreed to extend his stay at West London, not even the interference of Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich could make him change his stand.

Real Madrid have already signed right-back Alvaro Odriozola in a £35m move from Real Sociedad on Thursday to kick start Julen Lopetegui era as Los Blancos manager.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Courtois has reportedly told the Blues chiefs that he will not sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Courtois has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and according to the latest report, the Belgium international wants to finish his contract at Chelsea and leave as a free agent.

