Popular Nollywood actress arraigned in court for stealing N7million worth of property in Lagos

Talented Yoruba actress Yetunde Akilapa has been arraigned before the Ikeja Magistrate Court for stealing valuables worth about N7 million from Adeboye Lamidi’s home in Ketu area of Lagos.

Daily post reported that recently, the 32-year-old actress was caught breaking into a home when she was arrested. The actress who lives at No 7, Oladelola street, Ketu, is currently standing a trial on a three count charge which she pleaded not guilty.

According to the police prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, he revealed to the court that the Akilapa committed the offence on Wednesday, June 27 at No 14/16, Mutairu street, Shangisha, Ketu area of Lagos.

Actress Yetunde Akilapa arraigned in court for stealing N7million worth of property in Lagos. Source: Dailypost

READ ALSO: Nigerian lady claims she had intercourse with BBNaija's Teddy A on a plane, he denies allegation

Emuerhi said: “Akilapa used a different key to unlock the door of the complainant house but was caught in the act.”

He further alleged that the accused on November 16, 2015 at about 3.00 pm also broke into the residence of one Oyinlola Tuga by unlocking her door with the help of a master key.

He said: “Tuga alleged that after raising alarm that his house had been burgled, his neighbours told him that they saw the accused parked her car with registration no: MUS 689 CZ in front of the complainant’s house. They challenged her and found the stolen items and a bunch of keys on her. The accused was apprehended and handed over to the police at Ifako police station.”

It could be recalled that in 2013, Yetunde Akilapa was sent to Kirikiri prison for few months and on January 12, 2014, she was caught again while trying to steal using a bunch of master keys hidden inside her brassiere at Magodo Phase 2, Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Get relationship advice on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

The offences contravened sections 287, 307 and 308 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015 (revised) and section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while section 307 prescribes seven years for burglary.

The Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties as she adjourned the case to October 22.

Why I trust Simi with everything regarding my music – Adekunle Gold on | Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng