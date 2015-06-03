Ekiti election: Any officer hobnobbing with politicians will be dismissed - IGP to policemen

- The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has issued a strong warning to police officers

- The warning has to do with their conduct ahead of the Ekiti governorship election

- The IGP wants officers and men of the force to be above board and steer clear of partisan policing

The IGP, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday, July 5, issued a warning that he will not hesitate to dismiss any officer found hobnobbing with politicians or acting in a way that could invalidate the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti state.

The IGP urged his men and officers to remain neutral and discharge their official duties as stated in the Nigeria Police Force Act, which he reminded them, demanded service to humanity in dignity and honesty.

The police boss gave the warning in Ado Ekiti during a lecture organised for Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state and other officers and men of the force to sensitize them on the need to exhibit right attitudes for this coming election.

Represented by the commander in charge of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), ACP Abayomi Shogunle, the IGP said allowing the will of the electorate to prevail on the day of election must remain paramount to his officers and all stakeholders in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission has given assurances that the Ekiti state governorship election slated for Saturday, July 14, cannot be rigged, due to the quality ICT infrastructure in place.

The commission said the notion peddled in some quarters that the election will be rigged runs contrary to the reality on ground.

The REC, Ekiti state, Abdulganiy Raji, gave the assurance in Ido Ekiti on Tuesday, June 12, during a town hall meeting entitled, Vote not Fight.

The meeting was organised to sensitise the youth ahead of the election.

Source: Naija.ng