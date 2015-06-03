Ekiti guber: Fayose warned over malicious utterances against Fayemi

- The Kayode Fayemi campaign organisation said APC governorship candidate Fayemi did not instigate DSS against teachers for illegally collecting voter cards

- The campaign group alleged that the state governor Ayodele Fayose made the accusation

- The group noted that Fayemi does not have the power to direct DSS to arrest innocent citizens

The Kayode Fayemi campaign organisation cautioned governor Ayodele Fayose over the accusation that the APC governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi, deployed his former security aides to arrest school principals and teachers who are illegally collecting teachers’ voter cards on the order of the governor.

This Day reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also cautioned Fayose to stop the illegal practice.

The director of media and publicity of Kayode Fayemi campaign organisation, Wole Olujobi, explained that Fayemi had no hand in the arrest of the suspects.

READ ALSO: R-APC suffers major setback as 52 Senators, over 184 Reps, others refuse to join

He warned Fayose against malicious utterances to set the public against the APC governorship candidate, even as he berated the governor for blackmailing DSS agents in the performance of their official duties.

“Fayose has refused to relent in the illegal collection of teachers’ voter cards. There are reports of invitations of some teachers who refused to submit their voter cards by the Teaching Service commission on the order of the governor to answer queries for refusing to illegally transfer their voter cards to illegal hands, which prompted DSS to act to protect the teachers from illegal possession of their cards by unauthorised persons.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Fayose is hereby warned against unguided statements and reckless lies that Fayemi sent his security aides to arrest school principals. Fayemi never has the power to direct DSS to arrest innocent citizens.

In fact, DSS agents do not need the directive of even President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out their legal duties.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose cautioned the APC that the state belongs to the PDP adding that the party cannot win the governorship election in the state.

Fayose said: “Ekiti is a no go area, I have been your governor for the past four years and there has been no herdsmen attack or violence.”

He criticised the recent killings in the country and challenged the opposition party, PDP to come back into power.

Governor Fayose warns Nigerian youths ahead of 2019, tells them what to do - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng