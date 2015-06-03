Designer gang! Fans accuse Nina of wearing fake Gucci tracksuit

BBNaija finalist and CEO of Nina's Empire, Nina is currently under fire after she stepped out in what many people believe is a fake version of a Gucci tracksuit.

It is no longer news that Nigerian celebrities are constantly under the radar of their fans and followers. From career moves down to the things they wear are usually crosschecked and analyzed by people especially on social media. BBNaija Nina is currently feeling the downsides of being a celebrity.

She took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself looking good in a Gucci tracksuit. However, the picture was soon compared with that of Rihanna in a similar Gucci tracksuit and the difference is glaring.

This led to several Instagram users accusing her of wearing a fake Gucci design which many people alluded that hers was a 'made in Aba' version.

Nina and Rihanna in Gucci tracksuit Source: Instagram

See reactions below:

Nina and Rihanna in the Gucci tracksuit Source: Instagram

Nina and Rihanna in the Gucci tracksuit Source: Instagram

Source: Naija.ng