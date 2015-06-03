We'll not fold our hands and watch our ancestral lands taken from us in the name of ranches - Nasarawa state youths chide governor, FG

Some youths in Nasarawa state have openly rejected the federal government's proposal to create cattle ranches in the state, claiming that the move is capable of causing serious ethnic clash between herdsmen and farmers.

The youth section of a group in Nasarawa state known as Alago Development Association has warned Governor Tanko Al-Makura against donating lands in their area for the establishment of cattle ranches as proposed by the federal government.

The group said that allotting lands for cattle ranches in areas of the state like Doma, Keana, Obi and Assakio will endanger the fragile peace experienced so far, Punch reports.

Ashokpa Auna, the president of the association, addressing newsmen on Thursday, July 6, in Lafia, said the Alagos, who are majorly farmers, had some traditions which might clash with the activities of herdsmen.

He said that the governor would be inviting war into the area with the proposed creation of ranches.

Auna said: “It will naturally be of good conscience to allocate most of these ranches to areas and places like Keffi, Nasarawa and Uke local government areas who have similar culture, tradition and speak the same language instead of Doma, Keana, Obi and Assakio.

“We cannot fold our hands and allow our ancestral lands to be allocated and taken over in the name of ranches, neither can we allow the relative peace being enjoyed in the Alago nation be disrupted.”

Auna also accused Al-Makura of relocating all the state government projects in Alago by past regimes to his place.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the federal government had debunked claims that cattle ranches to be set in different states and locations were solely for herdsmen.

The federal government said the programme which will gulp N70 billion in the first three years of its implementation would be open for any individual interested in grazing his cattle in any of the facilities in the 10 states where the pilot scheme would start.

