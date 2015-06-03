Brilliant Akwa Ibom boy Iniabasi Asuquo Idiok reportedly makes 7 A's and 2 Bs in his WAEC exam

Talk about being smart and intelligent, this bright young scholar Iniabasi Asuquo Idiok is all brains!

Iniabasi Asuquo Idiok is a young talented boy from Akwa Ibom who recently sat for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) earlier in the year 2018.

The student has emerged as one of the brightest candidates who were able to pass the exams in flying colors.

Iniabasi who is a student of Christian Institute (NCI), Uyo, broke the record as he emerged one of the most successful candidates who sat for the examination this year.

A Facebook user Identified as Aniekan James Ekah shared it on his wall as he praised the young man, asking fellow Nigerian citizens to help the boy go further with his dreams by giving him a scholarship.

He wrote; "AKWA IBOM SON SMASHES WASSCE RESULT WITH 7As, 2Bs

Akwa Ibom son, Iniabasi Asuquo Idiok, a student of Nigerian Christian Institute (NCI), Uyo, has smashed yet another record in the just-released West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with 7As, 2Bs.

IniAbasi, an indigene of Udung Uko, is among the 50% of Nigerian candidates with credits in Mathematics and English Language.

A total of 1, 578, 846 candidates registered for the examination from 17,886 secondary schools in Nigeria and 1,572,396 sat for the examination.

IniAbasi is one of Akwa Ibom students who have risen to their faith in academic greatness and needs to be encouraged. A university scholarship would take this talented lad a long way!"

IniAbasi collage with his WAEC result. Source: Aniekan James Ekah/Facebook

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that a female student from Enugu state Ali Cynthia Chineche passed her May/June 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colors.

The student set the record high after she made all A's in her nine subjects. She is the overall best students for 2016/2017 academic session in her school.

Chineche had represented her schools in various inter secondary school competitions and had won several awards including an award from Mathematical Society of Nigeria.

The genius student’s teacher, Chibulu Austin, who was proud of his student’s achievement, took to Facebook to share her result to the world.

Source: Naija.ng