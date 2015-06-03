Tit for tat! Company staff sell their boss generator to pay their salary while he was vacationing in Dubai

- A Twitter user recently narrated how some workers at his former workplace sold his boss' generator to pay their salary

- He added that his boss owed salaries and went on to vacation in Dubai

It's appalling how many bosses in some firms owe their staff, feed them with the idea of no money but constantly live a lavish lifestyle.

A Twitter user identified as El Jefe recently narrated how his boss owed him and other workers four months salaries.

He continued that his boss went vacationing to Dubai and UK leaving his staffs behind. By the time he got back, his Mikano generator has been sold by his staffs, used the proceed to pay themselves.

In another tweet by another user, he narrated how his own boss also went to Dubai to get car parts for himself and wife.

He added that when he got back he paid his staff half of their salaries with the excuse that the company doesn't have enough money.

Source: Naija.ng