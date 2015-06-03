4 players Real Madrid are eyeing to replace Ronaldo at the Bernabeu

- Ronaldo could leave Real Madrid for Juventus this summer

- The Portuguese star has reportedly agreed to join the Italian club

- Madrid will be looking at possible replacements for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to quit Real Madrid for Juventus this summer and Los Blancos have reportedly lined up four players to replace him.

The 33-year-old is not happy with his contract situation at the Bernabeu and he is fed up at earning less than rivals Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The Galaticos could decide to refuse any move for the Portuguese to Juventus while they get going on a deal for a possible replacement for their most priced asset.

READ ALSO: Man United putting together a £250m for Ronaldo should Juventus deal fail fail.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Real have set their sights on PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, England hero Harry Kane and Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski.

Real president Florentino Perez will have to splash huge money to get any deals done knowing full well that none of the four stars have release clauses in their contracts.

Mbappe is still only on loan from Monaco although that deal is expected to be converted into a permanent £160m deal by the end of the World Cup.

On the other hand, Tottenham have made it clear they do not have any interest in selling their star striker as they aim to rebuild White Hart Lane while PSG will not want to cash-in on Neymar just 12 months after his switch from Barcelona.

Lewandowski could be the easiest of the four players to sign as he has made it clear to make a summer switch away from the Bundesliga side.

His agent says the 29-year-old is up for a new challenge elsewhere, but new Allianz Arena boss Nico Kovac wants him to stick around.

“I called him and gave him my point of view," Kovac said. “I look forward to having him in the team.

“He is a great player, a world-class striker who has done a lot for the club and will do a lot in the future.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Manchester United have joined in the race to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have placed a staggering £250m bid should the proposed deal from Juventus collapse.

