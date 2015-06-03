Update: Teddy A reacts to lady's claim of doing 'kerewa' on the plane, management says they know nothing about it

- Nigerian lady identified as Hofreak on Twitter recently claimed she had a moment with BBNaija's Teddy A

- The young lady shared a photo of herself with the singer on a plane and revealed they got busy doing 'kerewa'

- Nigerians immediately reacted to the wild claims

- Teddy A's management clears the air, debunking allegations

Recall that BBNaija's Teddy A once went viral after he and Bambam were seen getting busy at the toilet in Big Brother's house. It appears, Teddy makes the most impression in the loo.

Just recently, a Nigerian lady claimed that the singer and former housemate had a little fun with her on a plane. The Twitter user identified as Hofreak shared a photo of herself with him on social media and revealed they repeated the toilet episode on the plane.

Although many people believe the young lady was just seeking attention, some others find it less surprising as Teddy was once famous for his activities in the toilet with Bambam.

Read her post below:

Nigerian lady claims she had intercourse with BBNaija's Teddy A on a plane

She also revealed that the Alpha male like he likes to call himself is packed below the waste line. With such size, it's no wonder she was gassed about it.

Whether her claims are true or false, Hofreak found the perfect opportunity to go viral and she snatched it. Here's how Nigerians reacted to her wild claim on Twitter:

The airline responded saying there's no way such activity could have happened on their plane.

Just recently, Teddy A's management was contacted to verify the claims of Hofreak and a certain Kelvin categorically stated that he knows nothing about the plane incident.

For all that is known, it might all just be bogus.

Meanwhile, just recently, Teddy A's baby mama called him out for being a dead beat father. In response, he cautioned her for trying to ruin his reputation saying 'no one can stop the sun from shinning.'

