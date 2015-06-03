2,057 corp members pass out without state allowance in Nasarawa - NYSC

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can't Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

0out of 5

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

0out of 5

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

0out of 5

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

0out of 5

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

0out of 5

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
2,057 corp members pass out without state allowance in Nasarawa - NYSC

by 06/07/2018 07:18:00

- NYSC has said that about 2,057 of its corp members passed out without state allowance in Nasarawa

- The state NYSC coordinator, Zainab Isah, confirmed the development to the newsmen on Thursday, July 5

- She said that the efforts were made in the past by both management of NYSC and the the state government to ensure that corp members in the state were paid

No fewer than two thousand and fifty-seven (2,057) Batch A stream ll of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa state passed out without receiving monthly allowances for the duration stay in service year.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Zainab Isah, the state NYSC coordinator, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday, July 5, after conducting a low key passing out parade.

READ ALSO: 2019: Former PDP chairman Sheriff, campaigns for APC, says Igbo presidency is sure after Buhari's second term

NAIJ.com gathered that she said the development was disappointing giving the fact that efforts have been made in the past by both management of NYSC and the state government to ensure that corp members in the state were not deprived of their state allowances.

“I can confirm that this batch of corp members passing out today have not been paid their state allowances but we are still talking to the state government to see what can be done.

“We have their account numbers which we use in paying their federal allowances. We will compile their names and send to the state government with the hope that even after they have left, their allowances will be paid to them,” she said.

Isah added that efforts would be made to interact with the state governor, Alhaji Umaru Al-Makura, with a view to drawing his attention to non-payment of allowances of corp members in the state and other issues affecting the scheme.

“We will continue to talk to the state governor, whom we know is passionate about the plight of corp members and hopefully he will do something about it. He will listen to us,” She said.

The Nasarawa state NYSC coordinator revealed that out of 2,060 corp members in the state, 2,057 successfully passed out with three expected to face an extension of service for various offences committed during the service year.

“We passed out a total of 2,057 corp members. It is just three of them that have disciplinary cases depending on the level of offences they committed. Two corp members will be given the state coordinator’s recommendation letter,” she said.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Solomon Enyita, one of the Batch A stream II corp member who served under the Nasarawa state ministry of education said since he relocated from Adamawa to Nasarawa state, no state allowance has been paid to him and corp members in his set.

“Since I came from Adamawa to this state around July last year, no single allowance has been paid. We complained and even staged a protest but nothing has changed. But we hope they will do something about it,” he said.

Responding to the issue of state allowances, Eche Amos, public relations officer, who spoke on behalf of Bamaiyi Anagba, the commissioner of youth and sports who is also the chairman, NYSC governing board in the state also confirmed that state allowances of corp members have not been paid.

Amos who apologised for the delay, however, explained that modalities were been put in place to ensure that all corp members serving under the state government in the state get their state allowances.

PAY ATTENTION:Read the news on Nigeria's #1 news app

“The state government is looking towards it. The state government is doing a lot to ensure that even the ones that have served will be attended to. But discussions are still ongoing between the ministry of youth and sports, the state government and the management of NYSC in Nasarawa state,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) denied that it has plans to pay former members of the scheme the sum of N75,000 each.

Watch how a member of the NYSC is changing lives - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

