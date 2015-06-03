Russia 2018: France to face Uruguay in tough quarterfinal battle (preview, kick-off time)

- France will on Friday afternoon, July 6, face Uruguay for a place in the semifinal of Russia 2018

- Uruguay who have won the World Cup twice have never lost a game in the tournament against France

- Their striker Edinson Cavani is a doubt for this quarterfinal match

1998 world champions France will face Uruguay who have won the title in 1930 and 1950 for a place in the semifinal at the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.

En-route to the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup, Uruguay defeated Portugal in their round of 16 round, while France overcame Argentina in their own encounter.

Uruguay could miss the service of Paris-Saint-Germain striker Edison Cavani in this match as the player who has scored three goals in this championship trained on his own on Thursday, July 5.

France on the other hand have no injury problem and they will hope that youngster Kylian Mbappe finds his rhythm against Uruguay considering how he helped his country to beat Argentina.

They have won just one of their eight previous meetings with Uruguay losing the most recent encounter 0-1 in a friendly in June 2013 with Barcelona forward Luis Suarez scoring the goal for his nation.

But in World Cup matches, Uruguay are unbeaten against France beating them 2-1 in 1966 and drawing 0-0 in both 2002 and 2010.

This will be Didier Deschamps' 81st match in charge of France in which his first was a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in a friendly in August 2012.

On the other hand, this will be Uruguay's second appearance in the quarter-final of the World Cup since 2010 when they beat Ghana 4-2 on penalties and in 2014 when they lost to Brazil.

Kick off time for this match is 3pm Nigerian time in Russia and we will bring you the live updates of the game.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how France booked their place in the round of 8 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Argentina 4-3 at the Kazan Arena in the round of 16 encounter.

France will have Paris-Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe to thank as he scored the last two goals for his nation which condemned Argentina to a defeat.

