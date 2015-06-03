Breaking: President Buhari visits Borno for Army Day celebration (photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has visited Borno state for the Army Day celebration.

The president landed in the state during midday on Friday, July 6.

He was received at the Nigeria Air Force Base in Maiduguri by Governor Kashim Shettima.

Members of the Borno State Executive Council and other top military officers in the state were also on the ground to receive Buhari

Shortly after his arrival, the president proceeded to Monguno via an Air Force chopper.

NAIJ.com had reported that Governor Kashim Shetima of Borno state met behind closed-doors with the chief of staff to the president, Abba Kyari, at the Presidential House, Abuja, barely twenty-four hours after some police officers reportedly staged a protest in Maiduguri.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the presidency on Monday, July 2, reportedly summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over an earlier protest allegedly embarked by personnel of the mobile unit of the law enforcement agency in the capital of Borno state.

However, it was not established whether he was summoned by the presidency to explain why the police officers embarked on protest.

