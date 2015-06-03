Open letter to Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and All

Hello My Dear brother this is Mqondisi Moyo. Ngifisa ukukubonga ngenkulumo zakho ezinhle oziyenze ngami lebandla leMRP. Ngidlulisa ukubonga kwami okukhulu kuwe ngisithi eSibanda baba.

Ngamadoda anjengawe Mfoka Sibanda who used to defend the people of Mthwakazi during your tenure at ZBC in yester years and in those days the Situation was still to volatile but you stood your ground abantu besesengamagwala kusayesabisa ukukhuluma ngobuqili bukaHulumende labantu beMpumalanga against Mthwakazi people.

I vividly remember you embarrassing the then Zimbabwe Football Association President Leo Mugabe on Air when Zifa had nailed Bosso to CAF insisting that Highlanders was to be banned as they were a Hooligans team, Yes you sought for Issa Hayato who was the then CAF President who brought along his Secretary due to language barrier since he could Not speak in English, the Secretary was to Interpret for him, i remember you started by giving the airtime to Leo Mugabe to present his side of the Story as the Zifa President, unknowing of the trap u had Set for him, Leo Mugabe made a fool out of himself when he said Zifa will do everything within their means to defend Bosso from being banned and he was so positive on his assertions.

Ngikhumbula usithi selizazizwela bakwethu ukuthi olamanga phakathi kweZifa leCaf ngubani and you introduced Issa Hayato and his Secretary on Air and the Secretary of CAF spilled the beans by Opening the Pandora Box Where she Read out the Zifa Report signed and Witten by Leo Mugabe Which instructed CAF to ban Bosso from taking part in African Club competitions and i remember how Leo Mugabe became furious to you demanding for an apology for exposing him.

I quote you said liyazizwela balaleli ucela iApology engingasoze ngimnike yona. And True to your words you never apologised to him.

I remember when you brought Zanu pf heavweights like John Nkomo and others exposing them on their Failure to adequately represent Mthwakazi in the govt, Yes you were untouchable and you risked your own life, i remember when you exposed the then deadly war veterans exposing their hooliganism against innocent souls whom they claimed they went to the Bush to liberate, yet in the Early stages of the United MDC they were then tormenting the masses they claimed to have liberated. Yes its you Mfoka Sibanda who called the war veterans to Studio and you embarrassed them.

In those days i would not want to miss your programs ,you defended Mthwakazi very well when some of your peers at ZBC from Mthwakazi were apologetic, i remember even when you got transferred to Harare when ZBC was restructuring you resisted the move though Final you gave in due to circumstances that were beyond your control of Which i strongly feel that if MRP had been established then WE could have defended people like you because as an employee of ZBC you Single handedly defended Mthwakazi, i remember during your tenure you raised the issues of Bänks in Mthwakazi being manned by people from Mashonaland and you would say ugogo shuwa evela khonale eKezi, eNkayi, eSilobela uncediswa njani ngolimi angaluzwayo. Single handedly, direct or indirect you pioneerred the Fight against the satanic 1979 grandplan using your influence as a Radio presenter.

I thought of writing this piece so as to give Credit to where it belongs and acknowledge the positives you did when a Lot of our people were then voiceless.

My parting words will be MRP was formed to liberate the peoples of Midlands and Matebeleland-Alias Mthwakazi against the Systems of Shona hegemony and dominance, WE nö longer want piecemeal arrangements but Long lasting solutions for the inhabitants of our Land and the Future generations lest we are cursed on our graves by the forthcoming generations and say Amangcwaba lawa alele abathengisi and Indeed we would have Sold out.

I regard MRP to be in the shoes of the Zapu of 1961, Yes it wasnt easy for them as Zapu in the initial formative stages but final they liberated Shonas unknowing and we were left clutching thin Air.

Restoration of Mthwakazi is our ultimate goal, WE may appear fighting a losing battle to the doubting Thomases as even in the bible the likes of Sanbalat and Tobia mocked Nehemiah and his people when they were rebuilding the Walls of Jerusalem, they said ikhanka lingahamba phezulu komduli lowu uzadilika but alas because the rebuilding of the Walls of Jerusalem was a Project by God himself and it Indeed stood and saw its light.

WE are rebuilding the Walls of Mthwakazi and to those who think Mthwakazi Restoration Agenda is unachievable think twice, this is God's Project it shall See its light.

MRP will continue to be unapologetic, its unfortunate WE cant talk of the oppressive System without talking about the oppressor and in this case Shonas are our oppressors as was the time during the white colonial era Where the whites were our oppressors, both shonas and Ndebeles Cried out that the whites were oppressing them, but now when as Ndebeles WE cry out that Shonas are oppressing us we are branded tribalists,dissidents and called all sorts of names as the whites by then called Blacks terrorists.

Singacula kanjani iculo lenjabulo siselizweni lokuthunjwa. Kungakho ngithi Kungekudala inkululeko kaMthwakazi sifikile, umdali wezinsuku labokhokho bethu bavumile, ivumile iNjelele, ivumile iDula, kuvumakele koManyangwe ePlumtree, kuvumakele entabeni zikaMambo eNyathi, kuvumakele koNebana eGokwe kulabo abaphikisayo kumbe abangaboniyo ibibhonjelwani iNjelele, iqiniso yikuthi abasakwazi babambe ngaphi.

Igazi lamathambo alabo ababulawa ngombhuqazwe liyakhala Kanti njalo uma singabalwelanga bazavuka bazilwele because they did Not choose to die neither did WE Chose to survive but IT was for the purpose that some of us survived, when it was easier for all of us to perish in the hands of our oppressors.

Lest WE forget nö one can stop the Revolution whose time has come, it can only be delayed, Pharoah tried it with children of Israel but it failed, Ian Douglas Smith once said i quote " never will they be Black majority Rule in Rhodesia Not in 1000 years" but shonas got their Independence riding on the prowess of ZPRA and ZAPU.

Awami awokucina athi lemidlwane ayithungululi langa linye abanjalo sizababekezelela ngoba sifuna ukuyangena Sönke koMthwakazi okhululekileyo.

Sisonke sibambene singuMthwakazi sizakulungisa.

Amazwi lawa asiwalobeni ezinhliziyweni zethu sizakhumbuzana ngawo ngomunye umnyaka.

Mqondisi Moyo - MRP President writting in my Personal capacity.