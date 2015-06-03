Apology to Dewa Mavinga

In our articles regarding USAID's unilateral funding cut we used Mr Dewa Mavhinga's image, we apologise unreservedly for any damage done to Dewa Mavhinga's credibility and we have since pulled down Mavhinga's image.

Bulawayo24 did not in any story link Mr Mavhinga with the mentioned civic society organisation (s), however, it used Mr Mavhinga in the articles on relating to USAid funding cut.

US suspends funding for political NGOs ahead of polls

US confirms NGO funds abuse, hints at probe

We used the image because we learnt that he was very instrumental in highlighting the abuse of funds by NGOs.

Mr Mavhinga actually did a lot in exposing the rot we are reading about today. He exposed many of these corrupt guys.

Many thanks ⁦@daddyhope⁩ for this acknowledgment. Facts matter! Nuff respect! pic.twitter.com/WhouMkjBkg — Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) July 3, 2018

Dewa Mavhinga is the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch investigating human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Swaziland & Malawi. Dewa has more than ten years research and advocacy experience on Zimbabwe as well as in Southern Africa. Before joining Human Rights Watch, Dewa worked as the Regional Coordinator for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition based in Johannesburg. In 2012 Dewa co-founded the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.

Faith Ndlovu, Programmes Officer at Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe wrote to Bulawayo24.com registering Mr. Mavhinga's complaint.

Below is the letter: