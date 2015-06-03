Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

Apology to Dewa Mavinga

by 06/07/2018 13:44:00
In our articles regarding USAID's unilateral funding cut we used Mr Dewa Mavhinga's image, we apologise unreservedly for any damage done to Dewa Mavhinga's credibility and we have since pulled down Mavhinga's image.

Bulawayo24 did not in any story link Mr Mavhinga with the mentioned civic society organisation (s), however, it used Mr Mavhinga in the articles on relating to USAid funding cut.

US suspends funding for political NGOs ahead of polls
US confirms NGO funds abuse, hints at probe

We used the image because we learnt that he was very instrumental in highlighting the abuse of funds by NGOs.

Mr Mavhinga actually did a lot in exposing the rot we are reading about today. He exposed many of these corrupt guys.

Many thanks ⁦@daddyhope⁩ for this acknowledgment. Facts matter! Nuff respect! pic.twitter.com/WhouMkjBkg

— Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) July 3, 2018
Dewa Mavhinga is the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch investigating human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Swaziland & Malawi. Dewa has more than ten years research and advocacy experience on Zimbabwe as well as in Southern Africa. Before joining Human Rights Watch, Dewa worked as the Regional Coordinator for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition based in Johannesburg. In 2012 Dewa co-founded the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.  

Faith Ndlovu, Programmes Officer at Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe wrote to Bulawayo24.com registering Mr. Mavhinga's complaint.

Below is the letter:

Dear Mandla,

I trust you are keeping well and work is fine.

I would like to bring to your attention a complaint against a story published on Bulawayo24 on July 3.

Mr. Mavhinga in his complaint states that he has been wrongly linked with the mentioned civic society organisation (s) as he has never worked with them or been involved with them in any capacity. He is also not happy with the (unauthorised) publication of his picture by Pindula to accompany the story.

Mr. Mavhinga is demanding a retraction and apology and says that he is ready to engage the editor in a meeting as well. He Is also demanding that you withdraw the statements and delete the story from your website in addition to the apology.

Kindly respond to the issues raised by Mr. Mavhinga so that the Media Complaints Committee can accurately respond to the issues raised.

Looking forward to hearing from you at your earliest possible convenience.

Best Regards,

Faith Ndlovu
Programmes Officer
Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe
34 Colenbrander Road
Milton Park
Harare
Mobile: 00263774424150 / 00263772125658
Phone: 00263242778096

