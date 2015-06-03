Apology to Dewa Mavinga

Apology to Dewa Mavingaby Bridget Makura 06/07/2018 13:44:00 0 comments 1 Views
Bulawayo24 did not in any story link Mr Mavhinga with the mentioned civic society organisation (s), however, it used Mr Mavhinga in the articles on relating to USAid funding cut.
US suspends funding for political NGOs ahead of polls
US confirms NGO funds abuse, hints at probe
We used the image because we learnt that he was very instrumental in highlighting the abuse of funds by NGOs.
Mr Mavhinga actually did a lot in exposing the rot we are reading about today. He exposed many of these corrupt guys.
Dewa Mavhinga is the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch investigating human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Swaziland & Malawi. Dewa has more than ten years research and advocacy experience on Zimbabwe as well as in Southern Africa. Before joining Human Rights Watch, Dewa worked as the Regional Coordinator for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition based in Johannesburg. In 2012 Dewa co-founded the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute.
Many thanks @daddyhope for this acknowledgment. Facts matter! Nuff respect! pic.twitter.com/WhouMkjBkg— Dewa Mavhinga (@dewamavhinga) July 3, 2018
Faith Ndlovu, Programmes Officer at Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe wrote to Bulawayo24.com registering Mr. Mavhinga's complaint.
Below is the letter:
I trust you are keeping well and work is fine.
I would like to bring to your attention a complaint against a story published on Bulawayo24 on July 3.
Mr. Mavhinga in his complaint states that he has been wrongly linked with the mentioned civic society organisation (s) as he has never worked with them or been involved with them in any capacity. He is also not happy with the (unauthorised) publication of his picture by Pindula to accompany the story.
Mr. Mavhinga is demanding a retraction and apology and says that he is ready to engage the editor in a meeting as well. He Is also demanding that you withdraw the statements and delete the story from your website in addition to the apology.
Kindly respond to the issues raised by Mr. Mavhinga so that the Media Complaints Committee can accurately respond to the issues raised.
