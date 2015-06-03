Lawyers for suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane claimed on Friday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to demands that he stop one of the two inquiries into tax administration and his alleged misconduct – and that they are “pleased” with that response.

But‚ in a statement‚ they declined to reveal exactly what Ramaphosa’s response was.

Attempts to get hold of Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko were not successful on Friday evening. This story will be updated once responses to TimesLIVE’s questions have been received.

“We are pleased with the president’s response‚” Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said. “We will obviously be consulting with Mr Moyane regarding the contents of the president’s letter and his full reaction will be communicated in a day or so.”

Earlier this week Moyane’s lawyers wrote to Ramaphosa expressing the suspended SARS boss’s objection to the Nugent inquiry into tax administration being conducted at the same time as Moyane was due to face misconduct charges.