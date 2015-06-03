Turkey court hands heavy jail terms to six journalists

The court handed jail terms of eight years and nine months for Ahmet Turan Alkan and nine years for Ibrahim Karayegen. But both were also ordered to be freed under judicial control which means they are unable to leave the country and must report to police.

Five other journalists and former columnists -- Lale Sariibrahimoglu, Orhan Kemal Cengiz, Ihsan Dagi, Mehmet Ozdemir and Nuriye Ural -- were acquitted of all charges, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish authorities have launched a vast crackdown in the wake of the failed coup, arresting tens of thousands of people including journalists under a two year state of emergency.

The government has defended the measures imposed under the state of emergency in place since July 2016, saying they were needed to eradicate the influence of Gulen from Turkish society.