Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Othman Benjelloun

Markus Jooste

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Temitope Joshua

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Bishop David Oyedepo

Live: Brazil 0-1 Belgium (Russia 2018 quarterfinal match)

by 06/07/2018 14:14:00 0 comments 1 Views

- 2018 FIFA World Cup reaches the quarterfinal stage as Brazil battle Belgium at the Kazan Arena on Friday

- Both sides have only met once in this tournament - in Korea/Japan 2002 with the south American winning 2-0

- The two teams are yet to lose any game in this competition so far '

19' Coutinho with a long range shot but Courtois had no problem stopping that crossing the goal line

15' Brazil trying to find a quick equaliser in the game as Jesus was involved in a goal-mouth scramble but Belgium defenders were well on ground to clear the danger from happening

13' Gooooooaaaaaalllllllll Fernandinho scored in his own net after Vincent Kompany tried heading Nacer Chadli's corner

10' Brazil with another chance to take the lead in this encounter but Paulinho mis-kicked the ball

8' Thiago Silva was close to opening the scoring for Brazil but his effort was weak and couldn't get pass the goalkeeper and a counterattacking move initiated by the Red Devils was unable to find the back of the net

7' Brazil with their fist corner kick of the game as Marcelo tried to cross the ball but it was blocked

7' Maroune Fellaini with another tackle but this time on Neymar and he was cautioned by the referee

5' Philippe Coutinho wins a free kick for Brazil in Belgium's half after a tackle from Fellaini

3' Neymar tried to find Gabriel Jesus with a cross but Thibaut Courtois piked that up without stress

2' Kevin De Bruyne with an early strike but his efforts just few inches away from the goal

1' And we are underway here at the Kazan Arena with Brazil taking the kickoff as they play from left to right of the screen in their famous yellow and blue jersey while Belgium are dressed in all red stripes

Good evening and welcome to our live updates for the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena

Brazil line up: 1 A. Becker, 2 T. Silva, 3 Miranda (C), 9 G. Jesus, 10 Neymar JR, 11 P. Coutinho, 12 Marcelo, 15 Paulinho, 17 Fernandinho, 19 Willian, 22 Fagner

Belgium line up: 1 Coutois, 2 Alderweireld, 4 Kompany, 5 Vertonghen, 6 Witsel, 7 De Bruyne, 8 Fellaini, 9 R. Lukaku, 10 E. Hazard (C), 15 Meunier, 22 Chadli

Please read our match preview below.

Brazil host Belgium in the second quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday, July 6 at the Kazan Arena.

The five time winners reach the last eight stage of this championship on the back of their 2-0 triumph over fellow south American side Mexico earlier this week.

Goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino ensured the Selecao progress to this round of the tournament with the hope of clinching their sixth title this term.

READ ALSO: Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas enjoys his honeymoon in Greece with family

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

