Live: Brazil 0-1 Belgium (Russia 2018 quarterfinal match)

- 2018 FIFA World Cup reaches the quarterfinal stage as Brazil battle Belgium at the Kazan Arena on Friday

- Both sides have only met once in this tournament - in Korea/Japan 2002 with the south American winning 2-0

- The two teams are yet to lose any game in this competition so far '

19' Coutinho with a long range shot but Courtois had no problem stopping that crossing the goal line

15' Brazil trying to find a quick equaliser in the game as Jesus was involved in a goal-mouth scramble but Belgium defenders were well on ground to clear the danger from happening

13' Gooooooaaaaaalllllllll Fernandinho scored in his own net after Vincent Kompany tried heading Nacer Chadli's corner

10' Brazil with another chance to take the lead in this encounter but Paulinho mis-kicked the ball

8' Thiago Silva was close to opening the scoring for Brazil but his effort was weak and couldn't get pass the goalkeeper and a counterattacking move initiated by the Red Devils was unable to find the back of the net

7' Brazil with their fist corner kick of the game as Marcelo tried to cross the ball but it was blocked

7' Maroune Fellaini with another tackle but this time on Neymar and he was cautioned by the referee

5' Philippe Coutinho wins a free kick for Brazil in Belgium's half after a tackle from Fellaini

3' Neymar tried to find Gabriel Jesus with a cross but Thibaut Courtois piked that up without stress

2' Kevin De Bruyne with an early strike but his efforts just few inches away from the goal

1' And we are underway here at the Kazan Arena with Brazil taking the kickoff as they play from left to right of the screen in their famous yellow and blue jersey while Belgium are dressed in all red stripes

Good evening and welcome to our live updates for the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the Kazan Arena

Brazil line up: 1 A. Becker, 2 T. Silva, 3 Miranda (C), 9 G. Jesus, 10 Neymar JR, 11 P. Coutinho, 12 Marcelo, 15 Paulinho, 17 Fernandinho, 19 Willian, 22 Fagner

Belgium line up: 1 Coutois, 2 Alderweireld, 4 Kompany, 5 Vertonghen, 6 Witsel, 7 De Bruyne, 8 Fellaini, 9 R. Lukaku, 10 E. Hazard (C), 15 Meunier, 22 Chadli

Please read our match preview below.

Brazil host Belgium in the second quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday, July 6 at the Kazan Arena.

The five time winners reach the last eight stage of this championship on the back of their 2-0 triumph over fellow south American side Mexico earlier this week.

Goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino ensured the Selecao progress to this round of the tournament with the hope of clinching their sixth title this term.

Coach Tite's men got their campaign off to a shakky start after playing a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, but went ahead to beat Costa Rica and Serbia 2-0 in their second and third games respectively.

They didn't find it easy dealing with Mexico in their last game, but their resilience in the second half of their last game produced two goals that sealed their progress at the stage.

Apart from the goal they conceded in their opening Group E encounter, Tite's men have kept clean sheets in their last three matches in the tourney.

Belgium on their other hand have enjoyed a good run of success so far in this tournament - winning all their games within normal regulation period.

The Red Devils have scored 12 goals and conceded five so far in the tournament, and they will be counting on their form that saw them come back to beat Japan in their last game for this crunch encounter.

It took the Belgians a dramatic turnaround to book their place in the last eight stage in Russia.

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez's men will be hoping they can revenge their 2-0 defeat to Brazil at the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup when they eventually battle for a spot in the semi final this evening.

Both teams boast of fantastic players with Brazil counting on the likes of Neymar and Coutinho to make the difference for them, while Belgium with De Bruyne and Hazard expected to win the game for their country.

Possible line up for both teams

Venue: Kazan Arena

Time: 7pm

Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

