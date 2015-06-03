Ex-APC national chairman Oyegun drums support for his successor, Oshiomhole

- Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has solicited the support of all stakeholders for his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

- The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed hope for more of such support would be extended to his successor

- Oyegun, who spoke in Abuja, thanked the media for the support they gave to the new APC national chairman

The immediate-past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has urged the media and stakeholders of the party to support his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the former chairman who spoke on Thursday, July 5, at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, also thanked the media for the support they have given to Oshiomhole, saying he would expect that same be extended to his successor.

It was reported earlier that some members of the party had on Wednesday, July 4, set up a parallel structure which they called Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

However, Oyegun said the APC is a party of change and members should operate within that philosophy.

“I want to thank you for your support to the APC and the National Working Committee. l will like to ask that you give the same support to the National Chairman, my successor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Also l will call on party members to give him all the necessary support as the National Chairman of the party,” he said.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterated his appeal to aggrieved members of the party to be patient with his leadership, in an apparent response to the emergence on Wednesday, July 4, of a rebel group, Reformed APC (R-APC).

“My appeal to all those who are aggrieved is to be patient,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole spoke to newsmen after receiving the report of the party’s just concluded National Convention Appeal Panel Committee’s report on Wednesday in Abuja.

