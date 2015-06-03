Dogara congratulates Saraki over Supreme Court verdict

- Speaker of House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, congratulated Bukola Saraki on his victory at the Supreme Court

- The Supreme Court on Friday, July 6, cleared Saraki of all his Code of Conduct Tribunal charges

- Dogara said the judgment of the Supreme Court had reinforced confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the people

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, on his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday, July 6.

Dogara in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, said he received the news of the apex court’s verdict with joy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dogara said that the judgment had reinforced confidence in the judiciary as last hope of the people.

Saraki had faced trial on 18-count charges bordering on false declaration of assets before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) since 2015.

READ ALSO: Buhari visits Borno for 2018 Army Day Celebration

“The judgment of the Supreme Court today has once again reinforced our confidence and belief in the nation’s judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“As democrats, this has again reaffirmed the independence of the judiciary as protected by our Constitution under the doctrine of Separation of Powers and principles of Checks and Balances.

“No doubt, the Supreme Court’s judgement will help in no small way in strengthening the independence of the legislature as the first organ of government under our constitutional democracy and presidential system of government,” he said.

The speaker said that the almost three-year trial had been finally put to rest and had shown that no matter the allegations, only the truth prevailed in the end.

He commended the doggedness and fighting spirit exhibited by Saraki who refused to be distracted by the long trial and remained resolute and focused on his legislative duties as President of the Senate.

Dogara urged Saraki to see the trial as a test to his leadership and forgive and put it behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com previously reported that Saraki has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement clearing him of all Code of Conduct Tribunal charges, saying he is happy he has been vindicated.

Saraki in a statement on Friday, July 6, claimed his corruption trial was politically motivated and that three years was wasted prosecuting him.

He insisted that he is not against the fight against corruption but that it should not be selective.

Top 5 the Richest People of Nigeria: The Luxury of Corruption On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng