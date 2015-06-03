Nigerian man graduates as best student from a prestigious university in Estonia, meets President Kersti Kaljulaid (photos)

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"?

06/07/2018
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate

06/07/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Nigerian man graduates as best student from a prestigious university in Estonia, meets President Kersti Kaljulaid

A Nigerian man identified as Israel Owe has joined the list of Nigerians who come out as the best student when they study abroad. The young man graduated as one of the best students from a prestigious university in Estonia.

The Nigerian man made such an impact that he also got the opportunity to meet President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia.

Owewho hails from Warri, Delta state, finished his masters in mechatronics with the best result from the prestigious Estonian university. It was gathered that Owe got admission into the school with scholarship.

A Facebook user identified as Power Ogaga Eshare who is a friend of the mechatronics masters degree holder revealed that Owe came from the ghetto side of Warri.

Nigerian man meets President Kaljulaid

Nigerian man meets President Kaljulaid

Nigerian man meets President Kaljulaid

He made the achievement on schokarship

Nigerian man meets President Kaljulaid

Nigerian man graduates as best student from Estonian university

The Facebook user who was proud of his friend gushed about him while talking to NAIJ.com, he stated that his friends dreams came true.

He said: "Help me celebrate a friend and a brother who had the best results in master degree and even met with the president of Estonia for being one of the best student in 2018. A young man from the ghetto side of Warri essi layout, Delta State. With the help of scholarship is dreams come true."

Nigerian man graduate meets President Kaljulaid

He studied mechatronics

Nigerian man meets President Kaljulaid

He is from Delta state

Source: Naija.ng

