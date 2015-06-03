Nigerian man graduates as best student from a prestigious university in Estonia, meets President Kersti Kaljulaid (photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Israel Owe has joined the list of Nigerians who come out as the best student when they study abroad. The young man graduated as one of the best students from a prestigious university in Estonia.

The Nigerian man made such an impact that he also got the opportunity to meet President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia.

Owewho hails from Warri, Delta state, finished his masters in mechatronics with the best result from the prestigious Estonian university. It was gathered that Owe got admission into the school with scholarship.

A Facebook user identified as Power Ogaga Eshare who is a friend of the mechatronics masters degree holder revealed that Owe came from the ghetto side of Warri.

The Facebook user who was proud of his friend gushed about him while talking to NAIJ.com, he stated that his friends dreams came true.

He said: "Help me celebrate a friend and a brother who had the best results in master degree and even met with the president of Estonia for being one of the best student in 2018. A young man from the ghetto side of Warri essi layout, Delta State. With the help of scholarship is dreams come true."

